Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after buying an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $908.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

