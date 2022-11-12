Eight Capital Trims Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Target Price to C$10.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.34.
CTS stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.65. The firm has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
