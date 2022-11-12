Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

TSE EFN opened at C$18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.15.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

