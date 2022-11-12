Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

Shares of EFN opened at C$18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.15.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

