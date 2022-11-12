EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $150.79 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $153.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

