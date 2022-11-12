Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Emergent Metals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
