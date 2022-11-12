Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent Metals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

