Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 292,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

