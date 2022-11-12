Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.14

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 1245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. CWM LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

