Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Eneti Stock Up 4.1 %

Eneti Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

