Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EUBG opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
