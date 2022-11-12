Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

