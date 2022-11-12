Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,960 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

