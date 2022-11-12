Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,494 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

