Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,183 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Popular by 11.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Popular

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.