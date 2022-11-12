Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,103 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IXJ stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

