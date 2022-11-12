Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,553 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

