Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $141.77 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

