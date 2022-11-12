Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,361 shares of company stock worth $12,000,223. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

