Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 52.8% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of SRC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

