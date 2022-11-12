Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,753 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 6,027.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSMV stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

