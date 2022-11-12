Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 181,132 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 435,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.11 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

