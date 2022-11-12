Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,033 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 92,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 52.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Shares of CMP opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

