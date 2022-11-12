Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 45,308 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95,680 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

