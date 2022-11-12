Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,956 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

