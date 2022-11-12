Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15.

