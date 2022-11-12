Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 493.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,028,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

