Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,098 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 20.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in UiPath by 45.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 120.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 236.4% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.