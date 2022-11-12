Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

