Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 754.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

