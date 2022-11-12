Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in argenx by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in argenx by 7.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $363.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.85. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average is $353.91.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

