Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,775 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

