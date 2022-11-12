Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of NetEase by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,425,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

