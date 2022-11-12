Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $2,517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 122.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Clarivate by 18.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.60 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

