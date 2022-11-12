Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 210,141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

ABEV stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

