Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

