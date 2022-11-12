Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08.

