Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,113 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 612,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,809,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.93 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.