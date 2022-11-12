Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $66.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

