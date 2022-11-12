Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

