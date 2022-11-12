Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

