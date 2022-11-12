Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

