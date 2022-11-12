Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.