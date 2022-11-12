Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

