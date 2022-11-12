Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,166 Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GENY. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.