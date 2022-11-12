Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,760 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

