Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSD opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

