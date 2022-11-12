Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.80 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.