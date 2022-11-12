Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

TWNK stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

