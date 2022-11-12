Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

