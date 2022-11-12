Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $186.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $221.76.

